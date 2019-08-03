Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $170,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 334,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.