Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 51.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Veros has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a total market capitalization of $175,996.00 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01392248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023059 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00111907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,721,819 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.