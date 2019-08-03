Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$32.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VET. GMP Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

VET stock opened at C$22.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.97 and a twelve month high of C$44.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.12, for a total transaction of C$188,825.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,817 shares in the company, valued at C$1,428,974.04. Also, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,085,984.80. Insiders have sold 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $584,089 in the last 90 days.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

