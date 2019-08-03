Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 997,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $2,904,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,130.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $183,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,683.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $3,529,780. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65,322.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

