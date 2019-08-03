VeraBank N.A. Sells 27,517 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,517 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 185,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 335,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 53.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $3,609,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 20,157,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,701,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

