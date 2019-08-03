VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 10.2% After Earnings Miss

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) dropped 10.2% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, approximately 4,747,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,282,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 6,555.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in VEON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,975,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VEON by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 437,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 222,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.82.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.