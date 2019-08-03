Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.05.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.
