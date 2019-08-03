Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,935.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Venator Materials by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 187.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,050. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

