Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VEC. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

VEC traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $39.05. 93,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,073. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $325.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 646,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 234,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

