Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 43,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 268.64% and a negative return on equity of 127.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxart will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Vaxart at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

