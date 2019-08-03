Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 328.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 297,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $116.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

