VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 150.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,693,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,790,000 after buying an additional 41,894,693 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,563,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,491,000 after buying an additional 880,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after buying an additional 189,337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,233,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,780,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 885,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

