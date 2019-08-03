ValuEngine Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to “Buy”

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.
VKTX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 1,749,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,920. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 749,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 113,995 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.
