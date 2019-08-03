ValuEngine Upgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to “Buy”

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

VKTX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 1,749,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,920. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 749,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 113,995 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

