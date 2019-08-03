ValuEngine Upgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.
Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 667,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.41.
In related news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,890,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timkensteel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Timkensteel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Timkensteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.