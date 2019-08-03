ValuEngine Upgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of Timkensteel stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 667,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.91 million, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timkensteel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,890,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timkensteel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Timkensteel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Timkensteel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Timkensteel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

