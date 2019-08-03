ValuEngine Upgrades Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) to “Hold”

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SUP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 229,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,856. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.96. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini purchased 20,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.