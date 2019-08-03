ValuEngine Upgrades Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) to “Buy”

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRNE. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of SRNE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 546,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

