ValuEngine Upgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Buy

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 348,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,546. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Andrey Zarur sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

