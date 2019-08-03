ValuEngine Upgrades Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to “Hold”

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $20.55. 3,847,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,103. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 2.21.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $2,170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,349.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $6,008,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

