ValuEngine Upgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. 298,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 654.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 882,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 765,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,010,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 166.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

