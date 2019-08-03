ValuEngine Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Buy

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 3,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in RADCOM by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in RADCOM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.