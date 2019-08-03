ValuEngine Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Buy

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 3,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in RADCOM by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in RADCOM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.
