ValuEngine Upgrades MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to “Strong-Buy”

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

