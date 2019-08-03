ValuEngine Upgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Buy

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 1,294,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.82.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

