ValuEngine Upgrades GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GTT. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.56.

NYSE:GTT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 560,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,512. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $656.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GTT Communications news, insider Richard Calder sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $41,007.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,671,847.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $40,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,542,790.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,737 shares of company stock valued at $299,489 over the last three months. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 67.6% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

