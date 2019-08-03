ValuEngine Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to “Hold”

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.78 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.
NYSE CWH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 707,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.92. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05.
In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 525,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,298,161.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 207,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,357,260 shares of company stock worth $16,000,647 in the last 90 days. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
