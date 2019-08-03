ValuEngine Upgrades Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to “Hold”

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.78 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

NYSE CWH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 707,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.92. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.05.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 85.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 525,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,298,161.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 207,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,372.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,357,260 shares of company stock worth $16,000,647 in the last 90 days. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 52,007.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

