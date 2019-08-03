ValuEngine Upgrades Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) to Hold

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASNA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.05 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascena Retail Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 2,401,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,214. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ascena Retail Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

