ValuEngine Upgrades Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to “Buy”

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.12). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

