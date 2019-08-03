ValuEngine Upgrades Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AQST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $31.00 target price on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.54.

AQST traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 24,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,278. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.18. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 170,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

