ValuEngine Upgrades Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to “Buy”

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 1,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 126.08% and a negative net margin of 69.89%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Todd Newton acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,368.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

