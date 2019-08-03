ValuEngine Upgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to “Hold”

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities set a $58.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The company has a market cap of $991.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after acquiring an additional 161,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 810,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 538,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

