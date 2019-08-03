ValuEngine Upgrades Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) to “Hold”

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACHV. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $20.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 91,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,940. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart acquired 17,500 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $63,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 12,813 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Searle & CO. owned about 1.09% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

