ValuEngine Lowers PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wood & Company reissued an average rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.58.

NYSE PKI opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $66,531,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1,019.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,223,000 after buying an additional 474,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 158,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,054.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

