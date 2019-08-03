ValuEngine Lowers Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) to Sell

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:MGYR remained flat at $$11.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGYR. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,556 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

