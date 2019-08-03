ValuEngine Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CUZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,289. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

