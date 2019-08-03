ValuEngine Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CPSS remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Thursday. 7,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

