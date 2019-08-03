ValuEngine Lowers Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.07 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,003,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,952,996. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 122.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 586.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1,033.3% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

