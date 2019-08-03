ValuEngine Downgrades Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Buy

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

VRSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.07. Verisign has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

