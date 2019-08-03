ValuEngine Downgrades United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Sell

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 13,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.42.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

