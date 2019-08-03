ValuEngine Downgrades United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Sell

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:UBFO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.61. 13,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.42.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
