ValuEngine Downgrades Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Sell

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of QRHC remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.49 million. Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Quest Resource worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

