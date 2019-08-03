ValuEngine Downgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Sell

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPOP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,622. Popular has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $614.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Popular will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $64,758,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,426,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,864,000 after buying an additional 570,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 342,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 148,940 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 389,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 114,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

