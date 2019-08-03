ValuEngine Downgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Sell

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

NRG traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,554. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NRG Energy by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 445,435 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

