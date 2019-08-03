ValuEngine Downgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.33. 3,632,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,096. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,701 shares of company stock worth $8,917,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,778,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,725,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,714,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,249,129,000 after purchasing an additional 291,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,746,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

