ValuEngine Downgrades Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Hold

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 3,282,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 131.84% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,497,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,060,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,980 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,802.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,523,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $23,899,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What is a management fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.