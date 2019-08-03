ValuEngine Downgrades INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IDEXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 74,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

