ValuEngine Downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Hold

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

GNRC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 547,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. Generac has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $1,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares in the company, valued at $38,043,061.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,662.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

