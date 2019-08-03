ValuEngine Downgrades Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. GMP Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

FNV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 474,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,750 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,962,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,102,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,440,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,121,000 after acquiring an additional 94,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

