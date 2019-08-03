ValuEngine Downgrades Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. GMP Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.
FNV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 474,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $90.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,750 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,962,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,102,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,440,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,121,000 after acquiring an additional 94,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.