ValuEngine Downgrades FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) to Sell

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FFBW remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878. FFBW has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FFBW stock. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of FFBW at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

