ValuEngine Downgrades Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Buy

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

ERII stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,733. The stock has a market cap of $598.18 million, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.85. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $440,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,084.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily Smith sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $85,761.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 369,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

