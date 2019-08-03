ValuEngine Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) to Buy

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

ELF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $826.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.91 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 39,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,096,486 shares of company stock valued at $33,640,073. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

