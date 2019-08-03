ValuEngine Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NYSE:DIN traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 451,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $35,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

