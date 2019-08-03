ValuEngine Downgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Sell

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.
NYSE:DIN traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 451,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,407. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.36.
In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $35,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
