ValuEngine Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. 1,253,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,871. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

