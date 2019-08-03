ValuEngine Downgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 786,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,011. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter valued at $73,639,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.